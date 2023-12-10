Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely today with gusty winds and heavy rainfall

By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we begin our Sunday, many are seeing clouds and feel liking a summer time start with high humidity and a muggy air mass. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will then be traded for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms in the area will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours and gusty winds of 35-45 mph, and a few spots could near 50 mph gust. Rainfall amounts will be between from 1-3″ of rainfall from today and the early morning hours of Monday. Something to note if we start to see a few peeks of sunshine in the morning and afternoon, the severe threat may increase and that could make the atmosphere unstable. If we see more cloud cover, then the severe weather potential remains on the low ends, but not zero!

Once the storms exits Monday, we turn cool and breezy for most of the day. Wind chills will be in the mid 40s, as winds will be out of the north-northwest. Daytime highs stay in the low 50s with overnight temperatures near or below freezing for 5 mornings straight nights, with drier conditions.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

