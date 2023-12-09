Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Calm conditions tonight will transition to active storms on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a balmy Saturday, the rest of this evening will feature partly cloudy skies with a light southerly breeze around 5 to 10 mph. After midnight, atmospheric conditions may become favorable for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop along the coast. These storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours and gusty winds of 30-40 mph. Overnight low’s will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. With warm moisture flowing over colder oceanic temperatures, some patchy areas of dense fog may develop along Crystal Coast prior to sunrise.

By daybreak Sunday, southerly sustained winds will increase to from 15-25 mph, with gusty winds approaching 35-50 mph. The mode of showers and storms initially across the region, may range from isolated to scattered through noon, before picking up later in the day. The severe weather potential is low but not zero. If we start to see a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, the severe threat may increase. instability could grow if we trend drier early on Sunday. Another round of storms will move in later in the night as the severe weather threat could impact us overnight. Once all is set and done, the ENC area will have received 1-2″ of rain, with a few isolated spots that could see over 2″ inches by Monday morning.

The colder air looks to hang around longer next week. Highs stay in the 50s with overnight temperatures near or below freezing for 5 mornings straight nights, with drier conditions.

