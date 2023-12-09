Rocky Mount man arrested following armed robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following an armed robbery that led to a chase.

On Thursday deputies of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office went to an armed robbery that happened at a Circle K Convenience Store at 5102 Dortches Blvd. According to officials, the suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, but was quickly found.

After attempting to do a vehicle stop on the suspect, a chase began through the city and ended in the Belmont subdivision where the man than ran away.

Efforts from different law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 22-year-old Kaleb Joseph Coppage on Friday at his home. Coppage was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Officials said that more charges are likely to be coming.

