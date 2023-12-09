Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Megamillions 12-8-23

Megamillions for December, 8 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
Autopsy says murder suspect died of drug/alcohol overdose in Craven County jail
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty

Latest News

NCEL 12/8/23
NCEL 12-8-2023
Helping senior citizens in the east during the holidays
Helping senior citizens in the east during the holidays
MEGAMILLIONS 12/8/23
MEGAMILLIONS 12/8/23
Greenville community displays its Christmas spirit at fun and diverse holiday event
Greenville community displays its Christmas spirit at fun and diverse holiday event