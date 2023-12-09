Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Helping senior citizens in the east during the holidays

The North Carolina Association of Senior Citizens Clubs Christmas party in Greenville
The North Carolina Association of Senior Citizens Clubs Christmas party in Greenville(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mental health experts say a growing number of senior citizens experience depression during the holidays, but there is hope.

An organization in the east is making sure senior citizens don’t feel lonely this time of year.

The North Carolina Association of Senior Citizens Clubs held its annual Christmas celebration at the Eppes gym in Greenville on Friday.

The event included more than 150 elderly men and women from counties including Beaufort, Bertie, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hartford, Martin and Pitt.

Ethel Lytle says because some seniors feel isolated during the holidays and all throughout the year, the group took action.

“What we did is we said, why don’t you just come as a visitor, we’ll pick you up, we’ll get somebody to come with you and see how you like it and if you do that and tell us what you’re interested in or what can help you we would be glad to work together with you.”

ECU Health Clinical Health Psychologist, Dr. Ashley J. Britton recommends any senior citizen who is experiencing loneliness to incorporate exercise and a healthy diet into their daily lifestyle to improve mood, cognitive function and physical well-being.

James Jones says he enjoys participating in all the group activities and one in particular. “And I enjoyed meeting the senior citizens from different locations across North Carolina, sharing information and fellowshipping together and brainstorming about different things we could do as senior groups across, within our communities.”

A survey by AARP finds that 31 percent of senior citizens say they have felt lonely during the holiday season.

Lytle says, “And so I say to anyone whether it’s a older person or it’s a person who can’t even get out by themselves, please contact somebody, call someone. "

Health officials say seniors may feel lonely when they face the loss of a partner, retire or miss the day-to-day contact with their friends.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain Sunday, Severe Storms Possible Too
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern

Latest News

Marines in the east were recognized by the American Red Cross for saving lives on the beach.
Camp Lejeune Marines Honored for Beach Rescue
Craven County school district students taste test various food samples to revamp their school...
Craven County Schools food festival revamps school meals
Carteret County Speedway big race
Carteret County Speedway holding Race of Champions to close its season Saturday
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school