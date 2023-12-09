Advertise With Us
Good Samaritans help Salvation Army bell ringer escape attacker: ‘It happened so quickly’

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza. (Source: WFTS, Billie Richert, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Julie Salomone, WFTS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 68-year-old Salvation Army bell ringer is speaking out after she was attacked in a busy shopping plaza.

The attempted robbery happened Monday afternoon but thankfully two good Samaritans stepped in to help.

Billie Richert was the reported victim of the attack.

Richert said she was just finishing ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign at the Publix store on Boyette Road in Riverview.

She says she was walking to her car when a man approached her demanding her car keys.

“You think you’re going to have time to react, but you really don’t. It happened so quickly,” Richert said.

Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect, later identified as Robert Moore, sitting on the curb.

Richert was walking by but that’s when he demanded her keys.

She told him to get away, warning she would use pepper spray.

However, that’s when he reportedly threw her to the ground.

In the crowded parking lot, customers heard her scream.

“I could have broken a bone. I could have cracked my skull. He could have stabbed me,” she said. “But then I had a friend that I didn’t even know who caught him and detained him. He was my angel.”

That good Samaritan served more than a decade in the U.S. Army.

He didn’t want to be identified but said he was glad to help.

Another man also helped to pin the suspect down until deputies arrived.

“For somebody to get involved in something that they know nothing about and to help somebody, especially an elderly person. It was fantastic. It really was. Thank you,” she said.

Moore was booked into jail and is facing charges that include battery and robbery.

“I’m not going to let him steal my joy. Not at all,” Richert said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

