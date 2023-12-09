Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: The calm before the storm today before the storms move in Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy Saturday with an above average day as highs stay in the low 70s and lows in the 50s. As you plan to head to the Morehead City Christmas Parade, make sure you pack sunglasses and a hat. Sunday will start out overcast and warm, then showers and storms move in. A few areas early on could hear a rumble of thunder as we begin the day. If we see more sunshine in the day, that could fuel more of a storm threat later in the day, as highs will be near 70°.

Southernly sustained winds will be from 15-30 mph, with gusty winds from 35-45 mph. Severe threat still looks low, but instability could grow if we trend drier early on Sunday. If we see more cloud cover, then the severe threat remains low. Another round of storms will move in later in the night as the severe weather threat could impact us overnight. Once all is set and done, the ENC area will have received 1-2″ of rain, with a few isolated spots that could see over 2″ inches by Monday morning.

The colder air looks to hang around longer next week. Highs stay in the 50s with overnight temperatures near or below freezing for 5 mornings straight nights, with drier conditions.

