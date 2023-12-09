Ceremony held for Ayden Rail Park

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -A new industrial site in Pitt County held its grand opening Friday.

The 374-acre site located in Ayden is next to a railway.

The Ayden Rail Park is located right beside Highway 11 and a railway running through the site will help bring goods in and also allow businesses to send out goods.

Right now sites for businesses are for sale in the park.

Carl Rees, ElectriCities of North Carolina says, “This being a empty industrial site currently it is like a canvas that has not been painted on yet. There is great opportunity for the state of North Carolina, Electricities to market the site.”

Officials say this is a great opportunity for investment and to bring good jobs to the area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.