Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ceremony held for Ayden Rail Park

Ayden Rail Park
Ayden Rail Park(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -A new industrial site in Pitt County held its grand opening Friday.

The 374-acre site located in Ayden is next to a railway.

The Ayden Rail Park is located right beside Highway 11 and a railway running through the site will help bring goods in and also allow businesses to send out goods.

Right now sites for businesses are for sale in the park.

Carl Rees, ElectriCities of North Carolina says, “This being a empty industrial site currently it is like a canvas that has not been painted on yet. There is great opportunity for the state of North Carolina, Electricities to market the site.”

Officials say this is a great opportunity for investment and to bring good jobs to the area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain Sunday, Severe Storms Possible Too

Latest News

Dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning should be reminded with the increased use of air...
Dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning
Marines in the east were recognized by the American Red Cross for saving lives on the beach.
Camp Lejeune Marines Honored for Beach Rescue
Craven County school district students taste test various food samples to revamp their school...
Craven County Schools food festival revamps school meals
The North Carolina Association of Senior Citizens Clubs Christmas party in Greenville
Helping senior citizens in the east during the holidays