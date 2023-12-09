Camp Lejeune Marines Honored for Beach Rescue

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines in the east were recognized by the American Red Cross for saving lives on the beach.

Marine lifeguards Sergeant Jonathan Stuelke, Corporal Byron Martin, Lance Corporal James Scaggs, Sergeant Michael Canzone, and Lance Corporal John Sheppleman were recognized Friday morning for rescuing a family who got caught in a rip current at Onslow Beach back in August.

The five Marines were honored with the “Red Cross Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders” after using CPR and other American Red Cross Lifeguard training tactics to save the father and two girls from the rip current.

After receiving the awards, the Marines reflected on the heroic rescue

“If you’re caught in a rip current obviously it’s going to be a scary moment you get pulled out to see if you’ve never been in one that you don’t know about them you’re not gonna know what’s going on,” said Sgt. Stuelke.

“I mean we’re out there probably swimming for 15 minutes plus and I know if we’re gassed they’re definitely gassed that that’s the only thing we’re we’re focused on just make sure they’re OK,” Cpl. Byron Martin.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given by the Red Cross to an individual or group of individuals who use American Red Cross Training skills to save or sustain a life.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.