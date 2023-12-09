Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia girl possibly headed to North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WITN) - A child believed to have been abducted in Virginia could be heading to North Carolina.

The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on December 9, 2023 at 7:15am.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach.

Abducted is Zuri Dorsey described as a 2-year-old black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 34 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pair of underwear.

The child is believed to have been abducted by 27-year-old Deandre Alante Dorsey described as a black male with brown hair and black eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Deandre Dorsey (Elizabeth A. Vazquez | NCMEC)

He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

Police say they may be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina license plates of RAZ9972.

For further information contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.