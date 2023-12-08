Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Great Weather Saturday, Not Great on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will be in the 70s for the second straight weekend! For the third straight weekend, we’ll be dealing with rain chances. Saturday is the nicer day as we get sunshine and a very low chance of a stray coastal shower. Sunday is an active, stormy day. Some of those storms could start early, so don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder before sunrise. Southerly winds are still expected to be strong with gusts over 30 mph by the afternoon. Severe threat still looks low, but instability could grow if we trend drier early on Sunday. By Sunday evening, a line of storms will be approaching I-95. You can expect heavy rain and lightning along with the chance of damaging winds or a tornado. Heavy rain will continue overnight with the chance of more severe weather too. By Monday morning when the rain exits, 1-2″ will have fallen with the potential for more in some areas. Windy conditions continue into Monday as colder air arrives. The colder air looks to hang around longer next week. Highs stay in the 50s with overnight temperatures near or below freezing for 5 mornings straight.

