Washington draw bridge power failure closes U.S. 17 Business

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A big traffic delay in one Eastern Carolina city thanks to a power outage.

U.S. 17 Business between Washington and Chocowinity is shut down at the drawn bridge.

The city says there was a power failure to the bridge. The crossing arms were down when the power failure happened.

People are being told to use the U.S. 17 Bypass until the problem is fixed.

