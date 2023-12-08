Washington draw bridge power failure closes U.S. 17 Business

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A big traffic delay in one Eastern Carolina city thanks to a power outage.

U.S. 17 Business between Washington and Chocowinity is shut down at the drawn bridge.

The city says there was a power failure to the bridge. The crossing arms were down when the power failure happened.

People are being told to use the U.S. 17 Bypass until the problem is fixed.

