VIDEO: Timelapse captures WITN Toys For Tots mountain collection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To say that Eastern Carolina showed up to make the holidays special for deserving children would be an understatement.

It took a village Friday morning to pack up the thousands of toys that were donated to this year’s Toys For Tots campaign.

Just a few weeks ago we started our call to action for this year’s drive and wrapped it up Thursday.

We asked when you were out and about shopping for the holiday season to think of a less fortunate boy or girl who might need something to open up on Christmas or another holiday.

You all answered by day in and day out delivering thousands of toys to our Arlington Boulevard studio.

On top of the action figures and Barbies, we even had around 60 bikes.

Thank you Eastern Carolina for your generosity and we can’t wait to do it again next year.

