Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

VIDEO: Timelapse captures WITN Toys For Tots mountain collection

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To say that Eastern Carolina showed up to make the holidays special for deserving children would be an understatement.

It took a village Friday morning to pack up the thousands of toys that were donated to this year’s Toys For Tots campaign.

Just a few weeks ago we started our call to action for this year’s drive and wrapped it up Thursday.

We asked when you were out and about shopping for the holiday season to think of a less fortunate boy or girl who might need something to open up on Christmas or another holiday.

You all answered by day in and day out delivering thousands of toys to our Arlington Boulevard studio.

On top of the action figures and Barbies, we even had around 60 bikes.

Thank you Eastern Carolina for your generosity and we can’t wait to do it again next year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Storms Are Expected Sunday

Latest News

ECU football prepares for Tulane
ECU Football hires Mattox as new Offensive Line Coach
DOT to add rumble strips along Highway 43 in Craven & Pitt counties
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school