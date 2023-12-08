Tarboro practices at ECU ahead of State Football Championship rematch with Mount Airy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is state championship week for high school football. Four games on the docket. Tarboro will meet Mount Airy for the second straight season for the 1A title. The Granite Bears won last year and it has been a driving force for the Vikings all season.

“We excited, we all excited to get our get back on them,” says Tarboro senior Omar Lewis, “We just hungry them.”

Tarboro fell to Mount Airy last season in the 1A championship game 20-7. The Vikings have spent months watching replays to be ready for the rematch.

“We have been looking at Mount Airy through the course of the season at different times. There were some things we could have done different as coaches schematic-wise against what they did,” says Tarboro head coach Jeff Craddock, “We worked really hard in the offseason to come up with a better gameplan these kids can execute. I’m pleased with what we have done. Pleased with where we are at and I’m excited going forward.”

Last year Virginia Tech commit Tyler Mason was a problem.

“Just be physical. No missing tackles,” says Tarboro senior Shermardra Clark, “Can’t miss. If purple has the ball everyone has to get there.”

Both teams are undefeated this fall. Tarboro is ready for game day. They practiced this afternoon at East Carolina University to get used to the turf like UNC has. They play in Chapel Hill on Saturday at noon.

“It gives the kids a chance to get a feel for the surface. Does it give us an advantage? I don’t know but I know it doesn’t hurt us,” says Craddock, “This is kind of the unoffical end to our season so it is kind of a treat to the boys and get them over here. Get them on a bus and come over here. Have a serious practice but also have some fun with them and make sure every thing is where it needs to be.”

The Vikings are trying for their fifth state title in the last seven seasons.

“For the city I think it would be the biggest thing since 2021. We got the whole town on our back they want us to get this one real bad,” says Tarboro junior Mason Satterfield, “I heard Mt. Airy moving up to 2A next year so this would be the last chance we have to get at them. It would mean the world.”

“To bring the title back would mean everything to me,” says Craddock, as far as our community can celebrate, these seniors can go out as state champions and no better way to end a football season.”

