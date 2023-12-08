Advertise With Us
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was pepper sprayed this morning at an Eastern Carolina high school.

It happened at Pitt Academy, which is an alternative school in the Sadie Saulter Educational Center on Fleming Street in Greenville.

Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan says the school resource officer had to use the pepper spray to “de-escalate disorderly and potentially threatening conduct” by a 17-year-old.

An ambulance was called to the school, and the student was treated on-site.

WITN has reached out to the police for more information on what happened.

