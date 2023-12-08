Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Felix

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN partners with Saving Graces 4 Felines weekly to highlight a cat or kitten looking for a forever home, and this week we are introducing Felix.

Saving Graces says Felix is playful, cuddly, and a perfect lap kitten full of life.

He was found a stray, but he has thrived on attention since being in a foster home.

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Felix (Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee is $95 in cash; a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have been microchipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.