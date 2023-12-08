Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Felix

By Jacyn Abbott
Updated:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN partners with Saving Graces 4 Felines weekly to highlight a cat or kitten looking for a forever home, and this week we are introducing Felix.

He was found a stray, but he has thrived on attention since being in a foster home.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash; a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have been microchipped.

