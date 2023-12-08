Onslow Memorial Hospital Performs Campus Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina hospital spruced up its campus before Christmas.

Onslow Memorial Hospital hosted a Holiday Campus Clean-Up as staff and volunteers picked up trash and debris around the hospital grounds.

Organizers explained this was more than just a beautification project. It also served as a demonstration of the hospital’s commitment to fostering a clean and safe environment for patients, visitors, and neighbors.

“Think using the word welcoming is the perfect word obviously the first impression when patients pull into the hospital is our campus and you know making it a clean environment is more welcoming for our patients,” said Onslow Memorial’s Morgan Burby.

Volunteers from the community were also encouraged to join in on the two-hour service project.

