OFFICIALS: Tarboro schools closed today for water main break

This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials from an Eastern Carolina school system say one city’s schools are closing for the day after a water main break Friday morning.

Edgecombe County Public Schools Spokesperson Susan Hoke says all schools in Tarboro will be closed today because of a water main break near Tarboro High School.

Hoke says students who are already on the way to the schools will be dismissed early.

The school system says bus riders at Tarboro High School will be dismissed at 8 a.m.

Bus riders at Stocks Elementary School, Princeville Elementary School, and Edgecombe Early College will be released at 8:30 a.m.

Students riding the bus at Martin Millennium Academy (MMA) and W.A. Pattillo Middle School will be sent home at 9 a.m.

Teachers are to be at the schools until students are off campus, according to Hoke.

The school system says all other schools in the county will operate as normal today.

