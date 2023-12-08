Advertise With Us
NC State's Wilson earns Butkus Award as Nation's top linebacker

First Wolfpack player to win the award
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C (NC State Athletics) - NC State linebacker Payton Wilson is the winner of the 2023 Butkus Award, which recognizes the top defensive linebacker in college football. Wilson, who was chosen over four other finalists, was surprised by Matt Butkus, Dick’s son, tonight in front of a sold-out crowd at a NC State’s men’s basketball game in Reynolds Coliseum.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson led the league and ranked fifth in the FBS in tackles (11.5/game) and was also the league leader in tackles for loss with 17.5 – the no. 6 mark in the nation. He also notched six sacks, broke up 10 passes, caused a fumble, recovered two more, and pulled down three interceptions, returning one for a score.

The  6′4, 242-pound graduate student from Hillsborough led the Pack in tackles in 10 games this season and was a five-time ACC Linebacker of the Week. He was named the Butkus Linebacker of the Month for September and is also a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Wilson is the first NC State player ever to win the Butkus Award.

