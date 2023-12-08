Morehead City names new deputy police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer with more than two decades of experience is Morehead City’s new deputy police chief.

September Tuttle will start her new job on Monday.

Tuttle has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience, and most recently was a captain with the Winston-Salem University Police Department.

The announcement was made by Chief Bryan Dixon, who served as deputy chief from 2015 to the fall of 2022 when he was named interim chief before he was appointed police chief.

“My goal in selecting the right person for this position was to find someone driven to make a difference, like-minded in focus, and complementary in skill sets and abilities as we look toward the future of this department,” said Chief Dixon. “It is my firm opinion that I have selected the right person for the position in September Tuttle.”

