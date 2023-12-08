Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Morehead City names new deputy police chief

September Tuttle will start her new job on Monday.
September Tuttle will start her new job on Monday.(Morehead City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer with more than two decades of experience is Morehead City’s new deputy police chief.

September Tuttle will start her new job on Monday.

Tuttle has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience, and most recently was a captain with the Winston-Salem University Police Department.

The announcement was made by Chief Bryan Dixon, who served as deputy chief from 2015 to the fall of 2022 when he was named interim chief before he was appointed police chief.

“My goal in selecting the right person for this position was to find someone driven to make a difference, like-minded in focus, and complementary in skill sets and abilities as we look toward the future of this department,” said Chief Dixon. “It is my firm opinion that I have selected the right person for the position in September Tuttle.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Storms Are Expected Sunday
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern

Latest News

The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern
ECU football prepares for Tulane
ECU Football hires Mattox as new Offensive Line Coach
It was a mountain to tackle this morning at WITN as we packed up all of the donations...
VIDEO: Timelapse captures WITN Toys For Tots mountain collection
DOT to add rumble strips along Highway 43 in Craven & Pitt counties