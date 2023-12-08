Lenoir county welcomes new county commissioner

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new county commissioner in Lenoir County has been appointed following Chad Rouse’s resignation Monday, which he said was due to moving to Florida.

However, WITN has confirmed that the Kinston police department fired Rouse after he was suspended in September without pay.

He previously served with the department for 30 years.

Despite Rouse’s resignation, Chairman Linda Rouse Sutton says it is an exciting time for the board as they welcome Commissioner Keith King, who comes from the school system to the board.

“We have a real good relationship with our county school system but it will help us understand more what their thoughts are and work together better, I think,” Chairman Rouse Sutton said.

King also says his transition in his leadership role marks a good change.

The newly appointed commissioner shared, “Joining this team here has been wonderful. You know, the superintendent of the schools was here today as well as the associates and the assistant superintendent which meant a lot to me of their support of me getting on this board.”

When WITN asked about the former commissioner, Rouse Sutton refused to make any statement about him or any impacts of the resignation on the board.

King says his main focus as county commissioner is the safety of the people, providing wider internet access, and bringing more jobs into Lenoir County.

