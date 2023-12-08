Advertise With Us
Laney edges White Oak in battle of unbeaten boys basketball teams

Laney 49, White Oak 48
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Laney did just enough to deal White Oak boys basketball its first loss of the season 49-48 on Thursday night in Jacksonville.

The Vikings led by Derrick Benbow Jr. who had a game-high 21 points. Quin’sier Waddell led the way for the Bucs with 12 points. Laney shot 9 of 20 from the free throw line and it allowed the Vikings an open three to tie at the buzzer but it didn’t go. Laney is 5-0, White Oak is 4-1.

“I think they do a great job of being very connected defensively,” said White Oak head coach Chris Grimes about Laney, “Obviously they came in here tonight and they shot it well as well.”

