Holiday safety fair held in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People in Pitt County had the chance to learn all about safety during the holidays at an event at Alice Keene Park.

There were activities and safety information for all ages.

Emergency services vehicles were on display, many food vendors were on site, there were arts and crafts projects, Pitt County Animal Services, a petting zoo and you could even take a pic with Santa.

Event coordinator Tiffany Hunt says, I hope they take away, always be kind and pay It forward. And with educational factors it is Christmas and with Christmas trees, fire hazards are a big thing and hopefully, they will take away some life-saving measures.”

The event also served as a collection site for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

