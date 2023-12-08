Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

Click here for all the details!
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) “BROWNIE” the Bear from Dawn Huettman of Washington

ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)
ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)(WITN)

(b) “CAPTAIN EIGHT LEGS” the Spider from Richard Huffman of Hubert

ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)
ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)(WITN)

(c) TANK WALLEN MCNEIL from Lauren

ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)
ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)(WITN)

(d) LILY from Scott Lascallette of Washington

ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)
ENC AT THREE (12.8.2023)(WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

