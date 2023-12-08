Former ECU students speak about previous professor who was identified as UNLV shooter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU students of the suspected gunman in the shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Wednesday are speaking about their time in his class.

An ECU spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Tony Polito was a former assistant professor for East Carolina University, starting in 2001 until he resigned in 2017.

WIT also reached out to several ECU employees about Polito, and one of the staff members said police came to their home late last night to check on their safety, making sure things were okay because of their previous connection to Polito.

On Wednesday, officials say Tony Polito opened fire at UNLV around 11:45 a.m., killing three people and wounding another.

“My heart goes out to the victim and his family because we don’t know what triggered any of this, and it’s just heartbreaking. I just can’t believe it,” said a former ECU student, Erick Smithwick.

Students who took his class are opening up about their time with him, including Polito talking about his interest in Las Vegas.

“He was a good teacher. He talked a lot about marketing, but also he talked a lot about going to Vegas, like when to go. Really random, talking about getting manicures, but other than that, like I didn’t really have a bad experience with him,” said another former student, Tressa Grontti.

Polito’s LinkedIn profile lists his location as Las Vegas. NBC News says he had applied for a job at UNLV but was turned down.

Grontti, who took his class around 2013-2014, said he seemed calm and would always crack jokes, so she was taken aback by the news.

“I was really surprised and shocked. It kind of hit close to home because of the fact that could’ve happened to us in Greenville,” said Grontti.

Smithwick took his class in 2006 and also described him as lighthearted.

“He was always joking, jovial, and upbeat, and he created an environment where you felt comfortable around him,” said Smithwick.

When reading the news, he said he was in disbelief.

“My mouth just dropped. I could not believe it. I still can’t believe it because it just doesn’t sound like something or seem like anything he would do,” said Smithwick.

According to officials, Polito was killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

Police said the shooting started on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School, and Polito went to several floors before he was killed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.