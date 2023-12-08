Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A gradual warm up is on the way before a cold front passes by Sunday

An unsettled Sunday is likely
First Alert Forecast December 8, 2023
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with daytime highs in the low 60s, with a light breeze from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid 40s. Saturday will begin on a cooler side, with temperatures topping out near 70° in the afternoon, and mostly sunny skies. A few fair weather clouds and a light shower is possible, along the coast, but most are staying dry.

Sunday will be the day to watch, as showers and storms will be moving in later in the day. The first half of the day should be quiet for mostly inland areas and wet along the coastal communities. As we go later in the day, showers and storms start to move in the day and most areas will be wet and windy. Sustained winds will be out of the south from 15-30 mph, and gusts could peak as high as 40 mph. Rainfall amounts in the ENC area could range anywhere from 1-2″ of rain, with a few isolated spots over 2″ inches. Temperatures will be in the low 70s as highs and lows will fall to the 40s overnight.

Our cold front is out of the area Monday morning with skies clearing quickly. Colder air moves in behind the rain and most of next week continues to look chilly. Highs stay in the 50s with several mornings at or below freezing.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Energy assistance program applications now being accepted
Low-income energy assistance program begins in the east

Latest News

First Alert Forecast December 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 8, 2023
The shooting suspect worked at ECU from 2001 to 2017
Former ECU students speak about previous professor who was identified as UNLV shooter
Laney edges White Oak
Laney edges White Oak in battle of unbeaten boys basketball teams
Jewish temple in New Bern celebrates Hannukah
Jewish temple in New Bern holds first ever Hanukkah Menorah lighting