Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot and killed this morning as authorities were trying to apprehend a fugitive in New Bern.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it happened at a home in the 700 block of Broad Street.

Marshals say the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest the man when he “produced a firearm, and the task force fired”. The man, who marshals say was wanted for multiple felony warrants including drug charges, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A news release says no law enforcement officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

