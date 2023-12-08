Advertise With Us
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern

The shooting happened here early this morning.
The shooting happened here early this morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot and killed this morning as authorities were trying to apprehend a fugitive in New Bern.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it happened at a home in the 700 block of Broad Street.

Marshals say the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest the man when he “produced a firearm, and the task force fired”. The man, who marshals say was wanted for multiple felony warrants including drug charges, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A news release says no law enforcement officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

