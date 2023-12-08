Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DOT to add rumble strips along Highway 43 in Craven & Pitt counties

(WBAY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Transportation will soon add rumble strips along Highway 43 to alert drivers veering off the edge of their lane.

The DOT says work will begin on Monday at 7 a.m. to install these rumble strips between Highways 43 and 118 in Craven County and Garris Road in Pitt County.

A lane will remain open, the DOT says, but drivers should remain cautious to traffic-directing flaggers along the 2-mile stretch of work. They say drivers should take another route, if possible.

The DOT says other highways in eastern North Carolina are to get rumble strips in future projects.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Storms Are Expected Sunday

Latest News

ECU football prepares for Tulane
ECU Football hires Mattox as new Offensive Line Coach
It was a mountain to tackle this morning at WITN as we packed up all of the donations...
VIDEO: Timelapse captures WITN Toys For Tots mountain collection
The shooting happened here early this morning.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force in New Bern
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Student pepper sprayed by SRO at Greenville alternative school