DOT to add rumble strips along Highway 43 in Craven & Pitt counties

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Transportation will soon add rumble strips along Highway 43 to alert drivers veering off the edge of their lane.

The DOT says work will begin on Monday at 7 a.m. to install these rumble strips between Highways 43 and 118 in Craven County and Garris Road in Pitt County.

A lane will remain open, the DOT says, but drivers should remain cautious to traffic-directing flaggers along the 2-mile stretch of work. They say drivers should take another route, if possible.

The DOT says other highways in eastern North Carolina are to get rumble strips in future projects.

