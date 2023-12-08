Deadline to send holiday packages in time for Christmas fast approaching

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re inching closer to the holidays, and if you’ve got gifts that need to get under the tree, you’d better ship them out soon.

Boxes were getting ready for shipment at the PostalAnnex store in Greenville on Thursday.

Customers were shipping Christmas presents to friends, family and loved ones all around the world.

Danielle Harris says she wanted to get ahead of the holiday rush and send a handmaid beanie to her friend in New Jersey.

“I made it the other day and I was like I might as well send it because I know things can get backed up and I know if I didn’t go ahead and do it, I knew that I wouldn’t do it until really late so,” says Harris.

For all domestic packages, the United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by December 16th for it to arrive by Christmas if using 5-day shipping.

FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than December 15th for 5-day home delivery.

And UPS recommends packages be shipped out by December 19th using 3-day select.

PostalAnnex customer service representative Elizabeth Basilio says she’s seen firsthand what happens when customers wait until the last minute to ship out their gifts.

“They’re like oh my granddaughter really wanted this toy for Christmas or you know my daughter really wanted this new pair of shoes for Christmas so it’s a little upsetting for them to know that their package is not going to make it by Christmas,” says Basilio.

MaryAnne Pennington offers her advice to those who feel they may have a pattern of post office procrastination.

“I can imagine Christmas has really tripled the rate of packages going through the mail, so start early make a list and do it,” says Pennington.

Officials say shipping deadlines for international mail can vary depending on the destination.

Last year, the United States Postal Service processed more than 11 billion pieces of mail and packages during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.