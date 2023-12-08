Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps climb ahead of Sunday’s storms

Storms are expected to increase through Sunday
First Alert Forecast for Friday, December 8th
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny start to the day could end up cloudy as a weak low near New Jersey tries to push upper level moisture over the area. Rain showers will not accompany these clouds, but sun lovers may be annoyed with their presence. Highs today will reach the low to mid 60s with a steady breeze out of the south-southwest.

Even more warmth is on the way for Saturday. More sunshine and a stronger southwesterly wind flow will send air temperatures up into the low 70s. For reference, we should be in the mid to upper 50s this time of year, so if you love the heat, be sure to get out and enjoy it because Sunday will feature a different atmospheric pattern.

Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms. We will start off the day with some sunshine trying to peak through patchy cloud cover, but that cloud cover will quickly take over as we head towards lunch. The rain showers and downpours will start out isolated before we see them turn more widespread in the mid to late afternoon. The heaviest rain will arrive between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and last until 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. The threat of multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms will increase the isolated flooding threat through the evening and overnight hours. Highs will reach the low 70s, giving the incoming front that will power the storms all the energy it needs.

A few lingering drops will be present early Monday (prior to sunrise) before high pressure pushes Sunday’s mess out into the Atlantic. From Monday through Friday, our skies will be mostly sunny, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will flirt with the freeze point.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Storms Are Expected Sunday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Friday, December 8th
First Alert Forecast for Friday, December 8th
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A gradual warm up is on the way before a cold front passes by Sunday
First Alert Forecast December 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 8, 2023
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warming Up for the Weekend
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warming Up for the Weekend