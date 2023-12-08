Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps climb ahead of Sunday’s storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny start to the day could end up cloudy as a weak low near New Jersey tries to push upper level moisture over the area. Rain showers will not accompany these clouds, but sun lovers may be annoyed with their presence. Highs today will reach the low to mid 60s with a steady breeze out of the south-southwest.

Even more warmth is on the way for Saturday. More sunshine and a stronger southwesterly wind flow will send air temperatures up into the low 70s. For reference, we should be in the mid to upper 50s this time of year, so if you love the heat, be sure to get out and enjoy it because Sunday will feature a different atmospheric pattern.

Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms. We will start off the day with some sunshine trying to peak through patchy cloud cover, but that cloud cover will quickly take over as we head towards lunch. The rain showers and downpours will start out isolated before we see them turn more widespread in the mid to late afternoon. The heaviest rain will arrive between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and last until 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. The threat of multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms will increase the isolated flooding threat through the evening and overnight hours. Highs will reach the low 70s, giving the incoming front that will power the storms all the energy it needs.

A few lingering drops will be present early Monday (prior to sunrise) before high pressure pushes Sunday’s mess out into the Atlantic. From Monday through Friday, our skies will be mostly sunny, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will flirt with the freeze point.

