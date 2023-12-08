Bidding for closed Kinston school hits $300,000

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Bidding for a closed Kinston elementary school has now reached $300,000.

An upset bid process for Teacher’s Memorial has been ongoing since July when it started at $10,000.

The latest bid came in over the required minimum bid of $291,950 for this round.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008. It’s been used as storage and pre-K classrooms but was declared as a surplus property last year.

The bid includes the school building and seven acres of land, but not the Martin C. Freeman Center.

People interested have until December 18th to bid at least $315,050.

