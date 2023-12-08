Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Bidding for closed Kinston school hits $300,000

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Bidding for a closed Kinston elementary school has now reached $300,000.

An upset bid process for Teacher’s Memorial has been ongoing since July when it started at $10,000.

The latest bid came in over the required minimum bid of $291,950 for this round.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008. It’s been used as storage and pre-K classrooms but was declared as a surplus property last year.

The bid includes the school building and seven acres of land, but not the Martin C. Freeman Center.

People interested have until December 18th to bid at least $315,050.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Storms Are Expected Sunday

Latest News

The shooting suspect worked at ECU from 2001 to 2017
Former ECU students speak about previous professor who was identified as UNLV shooter
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
OFFICIALS: Tarboro schools close & residents without water from 9-foot split in water main pipe
Saving Graces says Felix is playful, cuddly, and a perfect lap kitten full of life.
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Felix
Saving Graces for Felines - Felix
Saving Graces for Felines - Felix
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A gradual warm up is on the way before a cold front passes by Sunday