Bertie County man charged with shooting at a vehicle

Jawaun Palmer
Jawaun Palmer(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man for firing shots at a vehicle.

On Wednesday they say they responded to the area of Front Street in Kelford for a report of numerous shots fired at a vehicle.

Thursday they arrested 20-year-old Jawaun Palmer of Kelford and charged him with going armed to the terror of the public and shooting within city limits.

Palmer is in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under no bond.

