Bertie County man charged with shooting at a vehicle

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man for firing shots at a vehicle.

On Wednesday they say they responded to the area of Front Street in Kelford for a report of numerous shots fired at a vehicle.

Thursday they arrested 20-year-old Jawaun Palmer of Kelford and charged him with going armed to the terror of the public and shooting within city limits.

Palmer is in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.