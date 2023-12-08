Bertie County man charged with shooting at a vehicle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man for firing shots at a vehicle.
On Wednesday they say they responded to the area of Front Street in Kelford for a report of numerous shots fired at a vehicle.
Thursday they arrested 20-year-old Jawaun Palmer of Kelford and charged him with going armed to the terror of the public and shooting within city limits.
Palmer is in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under no bond.
