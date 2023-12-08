Advertise With Us
Autopsy says murder suspect died of drug/alcohol overdose in Craven County jail

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released today says a man in jail for murder died from fentanyl and alcohol toxicity.

Leon Mitchell was found unresponsive in the Craven County jail back on March 5th.

The 37-year-old man was in jail for the 2020 murder of Elizabeth Spencer, of New Bern.

The autopsy says fentanyl, opiates/opioids, and alcohol were found in the man’s blood.

It says Mitchell’s cell was searched approximately two weeks before his death, looking for contraband.

The cellmate discovered the man not breathing and called for help. During resuscitation efforts, EMS workers reported a strong odor of alcohol.

Back in 2020, officials searched extensively for the New Bern woman’s body after she was originally reported missing. Spencer’s remains were found in a remote area of Jones County.

