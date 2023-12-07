Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warming Up for the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The warming trend will continue heading into the weekend. You’ll be able to notice a difference more as highs get into the 60s and overnight temperatures get less cold. Temperatures look great this weekend but conditions are split. Saturday looks nice with mostly sunny skies. A shower on the coast is possible but the majority of us stay dry. Sunday is the complete opposite as clouds, wind, and rain chances increase. We’re still expecting southerly wind gusts near or above 40 mph before storms arrive. Not a good day for Christmas inflatables. Heavy rain is still expected through the afternoon and overnight. Depending on how much rain we get early on, a severe weather threat may develop or not develop. If there is severe weather, wind is the main concern. 1-2″ of rain looks likely for most with some seeing a little more. Rain ends just in time Monday morning with skies clearing quickly. Colder air moves in behind the rain and most of next week continues to look chilly. Highs stay in the 50s with several mornings below freezing.

