South Central boys and girls basketball teams beat Washington in the Nest

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys and girls basketball teams picked up home wins over Washington on Wednesday night. The boys winning 62-51.

Falcons were led by Troy Loftin with a game-high 27 points. Pam Pack got a 21-point performance from Chase Smith in the loss.

South Central girls won big 71-24 over Washington.

