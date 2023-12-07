Advertise With Us
South Central boys and girls basketball teams beat Washington in the Nest

Leland Jones excited about taking over as Falcons head boys coach
South Central Troy Loftin
South Central Troy Loftin(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys and girls basketball teams picked up home wins over Washington on Wednesday night. The boys winning 62-51.

Falcons were led by Troy Loftin with a game-high 27 points. Pam Pack got a 21-point performance from Chase Smith in the loss.

South Central girls won big 71-24 over Washington.

