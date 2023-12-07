South Central boys and girls basketball teams beat Washington in the Nest
Leland Jones excited about taking over as Falcons head boys coach
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys and girls basketball teams picked up home wins over Washington on Wednesday night. The boys winning 62-51.
Falcons were led by Troy Loftin with a game-high 27 points. Pam Pack got a 21-point performance from Chase Smith in the loss.
South Central girls won big 71-24 over Washington.
