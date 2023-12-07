Advertise With Us
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another at UNLV, according to sources.(tonypolito.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sources say a former East Carolina University professor shot and killed three staff members and injured another at UNLV Wednesday.

Our station in Las Vegas, KVVU, says the gunman responsible for the attack is Anthony “Tony” Polito.

Polito’s LinkedIn page says he worked at ECU from 2001 to 2017 as a marketing associate professor.

The Associated Press is reporting he was trying to get a job at UNLV.

KVVU says Lav Vegas police confirmed an active shooter on UNLV’s campus around 12:04 p.m. and reported that they found the suspect dead about 20 minutes later.

AP News says the gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, according to police.

Officials say UNLV is closed for the rest of the week.

Police say there will be a news briefing at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, and noted that the gunman’s identity has been confirmed, but will not release the information until next of kin is notified for those killed.

More about Polito

Polito’s LinkedIn page has him titled as a “Semi-Retired University Professor.”

His resume says before his stint at ECU, Polito’s academic career started at Radford University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics. He then went on to graduate with his Masters in Business (MBA) from Duke University at Fuqua and most recently graduated with a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Georgia at Terry.

He specifically taught Operations and Supply Chain Management courses at ECU, according to his website, tonypolito.com.

