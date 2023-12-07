Some East Carolina University students stay during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season is finally here and soon many students at ECU will be flocking home to spend the season with friends and family. However, with everyone leaving the campus, what about the handful of students who are unable to go home this season, especially our international friends?

“We work with campus living, the students, and keep them in contact so that they have what they need, their space and they know what resources are available to them. They are reduced but we try to ensure they have everything that they need,” International Program Director, Cathy Knudson said.

ECU is home to more than 265 international students and although many travel over the holiday season, others are far away from home. According to the Student Affairs Vice Chancellor, Brandon Frye, they do their best to make these students feel at home and have those resources available if needed, however, they are limited.

“Normally 12 to 30 students is the max we could have living in a residence hall over the winter break.”

This is because most of the students who stick around throughout the year to help those living in the residence halls, also go home for winter break. Staff is limited, therefore availability for students to stay on campus is limited.

According to Knudson and Frye, the school does not seem to have any programs or events available for students over this winter break, however, if they do need assistance, help is available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.