Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty

The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday at the jail.(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say an Eastern Carolina detention officer has died in the line of duty.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday at the jail.

Sgt. Jones had been a detention officer since June 2019. He was a 2006 graduate of Pamlico County High School and a lifelong resident of Pamlico County.

“Sergeant Jones demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving his community and fellow officers. He will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

