Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say an Eastern Carolina detention officer has died in the line of duty.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday at the jail.

Sgt. Jones had been a detention officer since June 2019. He was a 2006 graduate of Pamlico County High School and a lifelong resident of Pamlico County.

“Sergeant Jones demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving his community and fellow officers. He will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.