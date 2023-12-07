Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NC State men's basketball pulls away from Maryland-Eastern Shore

NC State 93, UMES 61
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jayden Taylor scored 21 points shooting 8 of 11 and DJ Burns Jr. scored 15 points shooting 7 of 9 and North Carolina State rolled to a 93-61 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Casey Morsell added 12 points for North Carolina State (6-2) and DJ Horne 10. Reserves MJ Rice and LJ Thomas scored 11 and 10 respectively for NC State, which shot 59.3% but just 55.6% from the foul line.

Troy Hupstead scored 22 points and Chace Davis and Devon Ellis each scored 12 for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

North Carolina State never trailed with the exception of a 53-second stretch early. Taylor tied it at 4-all, followed that with a 3-pointer then came up with a layup off a steal to make it 9-4. North Carolina State went on a 10-2 run from there to post its first double-digit lead of the night at 19-8 on Morsell’s jump shot with 11:25 before halftime.

The Hawks drew within six points on two occasions, and after Hupstead made two foul shots with 1:38 left before halftime, trailed 32-25. Dennis Parker Jr. countered with a jump shot and Thomas made a 3, and the Wolfpack extended the margin to 37-25 at halftime. Tyler Mack’s 3 got Maryland-Eastern Shore within 43-34 with 16:31 to mark the Eagles’ last single-digit deficit of the night. Thomas made two foul shots to extend NC State’s advantage to 70-50 a little more than five minutes later. Rice’s layup with 2:13 made it a 30-point margin at 91-61.

Maryland-Eastern Shore travels to Marist for a game on Friday.

North Carolina State has nearly a full week off before hosting UT Martin on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Heavy rain and storms are possible on Sunday.
Heavy Rain and Storms Possible Sunday
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges
Lakeisha McClary
Greenville woman charged with Pitt County attempted murder

Latest News

24th Ranked UNC women top UNCG
Energy assistance program applications now being accepted
Low-income energy assistance program begins in the east
FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western...
US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash off coast of Japan
All lanes of the U.S. 17 bridge in Beaufort County now open