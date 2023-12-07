North Carolina gets more money in Juul settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More money is coming to North Carolina thanks to a big settlement with a vaping company.

Juul will fork over an additional. $7.8 million, according to Attorney General Josh Stein.

So far, the state has received $47.8 million from the company which was sued for marketing and selling e-cigarettes to young people.

“The vaping epidemic is far from over, and these additional funds will help us keep more kids healthy,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Vaping is dangerous to kids’ health, and we must continue to do everything in our power to keep them nicotine free.”

The money will go to the Department of Health and Human Services to prevent e-cigarette addiction, help those who are addicted quit, and fund important e-cigarette research.

Stein says Juul has agreed not to market to those under 21, not to use social media advertising, and to verify the ages of customers.

