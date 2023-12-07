Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Stuffing Bites

Mixing with Maggie - Sausage Stuffing Bites
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make STUFFING BITES!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE; STUFFING BITES
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1-lb of Breakfast Sausage
  • 1/2 cups of Onions (Diced)
  • 3/4 cups of Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • 2-Eggs
  • 1/2 cup of Dried Cranberries (Chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Dried Thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Dried Rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Black Pepper
  • 6-oz of Stuffing Mix (or 1-box)
  • 1-cup of Chicken Broth
-Cook sausage in a skillet using medium heat then add in the onions after a few minutes. Cook together until sausage is cooked through and onion is tender. Once both those are done, remove sausage from heat and transfer to a large mixing bowl and let cool.

-Add remaining ingredients to that bowl and thoroughly mix until fully incorporated. Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, measure out into about 8-evenly sized balls and space them on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

-Bake at 350˚F (180˚C) for 20 minutes or until bites are cooked and slightly browned on top. Then let cool and enjoy!

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

