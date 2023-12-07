GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make STUFFING BITES!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE; STUFFING BITES (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1-lb of Breakfast Sausage

1/2 cups of Onions (Diced)

3/4 cups of Shredded Cheddar Cheese

2-Eggs

1/2 cup of Dried Cranberries (Chopped)

1/2 teaspoon of Dried Thyme

1/2 teaspoon of Dried Rosemary

1/2 teaspoon of Salt

1/2 teaspoon of Black Pepper

6-oz of Stuffing Mix (or 1-box)

1-cup of Chicken Broth

MIXING WITH MAGGIE; STUFFING BITES (WITN)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE; STUFFING BITES (WITN)

-Cook sausage in a skillet using medium heat then add in the onions after a few minutes. Cook together until sausage is cooked through and onion is tender. Once both those are done, remove sausage from heat and transfer to a large mixing bowl and let cool.

-Add remaining ingredients to that bowl and thoroughly mix until fully incorporated. Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, measure out into about 8-evenly sized balls and space them on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

-Bake at 350˚F (180˚C) for 20 minutes or until bites are cooked and slightly browned on top. Then let cool and enjoy!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE; STUFFING BITES (WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.