Latest update on the drought monitor for the ENC area

Little improvement to the ongoing drought in ENC
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the latest drought monitor for the week of December 7, many counties in the east continues to be on the improving side for the drought that we have been experiencing since late fall. While most are not in the moderate level of dryness, parts of Onslow and Jones counties continue to stay in dry to moderate drought status as well the Albemarle Sound region west of Chowan and Washington counties.

Many counties have been removed from the "abnormally dry" status.
Many counties have been removed from the "abnormally dry" status.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

With our next rain chance coming in this weekend, rainfall amounts will range from 1-2″ inches Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. Looking beyond this rain chance, things will become drier, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 rainfall outlook. Most of the moisture will be staying to the south into Florida and southwest Texas.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast predictions from the Climate Prediction Center.
Here is the latest rainfall forecast predictions from the Climate Prediction Center.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

