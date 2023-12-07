Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler than average temperatures until warmth & storms this weekend

Showers and storms likely as we go into Sunday
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As another cool start to the day, mostly sunny skies and less breezy conditions will be the theme. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s, with night time temperatures falling to the 30s overnight. We stay calm and dry as we go to the start of the weekend, as warm air will move in with highs soaring near 70° degrees through Sunday.

Our attention moves to Sunday afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front will be passing by the ENC area. The area will start out on a quiet and dry note, then clouds and showers/storms move in for the inland communities first, then coastal areas later in the day. Timing will impact how much instability can creep in and how high our severe threat is. 1-2″ of rain is expected for most. As for another severe threat, gusty winds will be an issue, as we could see anywhere from 30-40 mph, with a few higher gust peaking at 45 mph. Storms exits the area overnight and we are left with a few showers in the early morning hours of Monday.

Another round of chilly and drier air moves in next week, as highs will be in the 50s and lows back in the 30s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

