Christmas celebration supports children, families of children battling cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas can be a tough time of year for children battling cancer as well as their families.

An event this weekend will provide support to those people and help them reunite with others who can relate to their journey.

The Riley’s Army Family Christmas Celebration, sponsored by NC Offroad, has a little something for everyone - from a 5K to a Christmas fireworks show, to food and prizes.

Happening at the lighted bridge at Town Common, things will kick off with registration for the 5K around 2 p.m. The race begins at 3 p.m.

There will be a “special tent” where Riley’s Army parents can pick out free gifts and conceal them from their kids, which will open around 3 p.m. as well.

After the 5K, there will be a 4x4 invasion, which will be a huge amount of vehicles decorated for Christmastime.

You don’t have to be a Riley’s Army family to come out. Anyone can join in for free and take advantage of the fun.

Santa will be there as well. The event wraps up around 5:45 p.m. with a Christmas fireworks show.

Proceeds benefit Riley’s Army children and families.

