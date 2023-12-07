Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Christmas celebration supports children, families of children battling cancer

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas can be a tough time of year for children battling cancer as well as their families.

An event this weekend will provide support to those people and help them reunite with others who can relate to their journey.

The Riley’s Army Family Christmas Celebration, sponsored by NC Offroad, has a little something for everyone - from a 5K to a Christmas fireworks show, to food and prizes.

Happening at the lighted bridge at Town Common, things will kick off with registration for the 5K around 2 p.m. The race begins at 3 p.m.

There will be a “special tent” where Riley’s Army parents can pick out free gifts and conceal them from their kids, which will open around 3 p.m. as well.

After the 5K, there will be a 4x4 invasion, which will be a huge amount of vehicles decorated for Christmastime.

You don’t have to be a Riley’s Army family to come out. Anyone can join in for free and take advantage of the fun.

Santa will be there as well. The event wraps up around 5:45 p.m. with a Christmas fireworks show.

Proceeds benefit Riley’s Army children and families.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor
Victoria Church & David Barnhill
DEPUTIES: Three kids, drugs found in speeding vehicle
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
Autopsies confirm Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty
North Carolina gets more money in Juul settlement
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the passing of Daisy on Tuesday.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of 25-year-old mare