Chase lands Chase Jones behind bars

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chase Jones apparently lived up to his name, as deputies in one Eastern Carolina county arrested him Wednesday.

Craven County deputies had been searching for the 37-year-old New Bern man since November 30 for second degree kidnapping, communicating threats, assault on a female, and injury to personal property charges.

Deputies say they spotted Jones on Washington Post Road and tried to stop his vehicle. They said Jones took off, and a brief police chase followed.

Jones is also charged with resisting a public officer and felony fleeing and eluding.

He was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

