Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Chase lands Chase Jones behind bars

Chase Jones
Chase Jones(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chase Jones apparently lived up to his name, as deputies in one Eastern Carolina county arrested him Wednesday.

Craven County deputies had been searching for the 37-year-old New Bern man since November 30 for second degree kidnapping, communicating threats, assault on a female, and injury to personal property charges.

Deputies say they spotted Jones on Washington Post Road and tried to stop his vehicle. They said Jones took off, and a brief police chase followed.

Jones is also charged with resisting a public officer and felony fleeing and eluding.

He was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Former ECU professor identified as UNLV shooter
Victoria Church & David Barnhill
DEPUTIES: Three kids, drugs found in speeding vehicle
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges
Heavy rain and storms are possible on Sunday.
Strong storms and heavy downpours set to arrive Sunday

Latest News

Tez Walker
Attorney general sues NCAA over transfer eligibility rules
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Former ECU professor identified as UNLV shooter
Riley's Army Family Christmas Celebration
Christmas celebration supports children, families of children battling cancer
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Pamlico County detention officer dies in the line of duty