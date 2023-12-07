Chase lands Chase Jones behind bars
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chase Jones apparently lived up to his name, as deputies in one Eastern Carolina county arrested him Wednesday.
Craven County deputies had been searching for the 37-year-old New Bern man since November 30 for second degree kidnapping, communicating threats, assault on a female, and injury to personal property charges.
Deputies say they spotted Jones on Washington Post Road and tried to stop his vehicle. They said Jones took off, and a brief police chase followed.
Jones is also charged with resisting a public officer and felony fleeing and eluding.
He was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.