Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine set to warm us up as weekend approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold start to the day will help keep our air temperatures in the low 50s as we head through a very sunny afternoon. Clear skies and a light breeze tonight will again force our air temperatures down near freezing (mid 30s) for many inland areas by sunrise Friday. The early sunshine combined with a steady southwesterly breeze will help boost our air temperatures into the low 60s. Clouds will slowly move in through the day, covering up the blue skies of the morning. The later evening clouds may look threatening, but our next round of rain will hold off until Sunday.

This weekend will be the tale of two halves. Saturday will be sunny and warm, complete with a steady breeze out of the southwest. Sunday will not be like Saturday. Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day. We will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly take over as we head towards lunch. The clouds will get thicker, putting down scattered showers at first and heavier downpours and thunderstorms. We could see multiple rounds of heavy rain, one in the afternoon and another coming in during the late night hours. The first will likely mark our best chance for severe weather, but the second could also have enough energy to generate strong to severe wind gusts. Highs will reach the low 70s, giving the incoming front that will power the storms all the energy it needs.

A few lingering drops will be present early Monday before high pressure pushes Sunday’s mess out into the Atlantic. From Monday afternoon through at least Thursday, our skies will be mostly sunny, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will flirt with the freeze point.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.