Attorney general sues NCAA over transfer eligibility rules

Tez Walker
Tez Walker(Reinhold Matay | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined his counterparts in six other states in suing the NCAA over its transfer eligibility rule.

The federal lawsuit was filed today in West Virginia. Other states seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction are Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, and New York.

Stein says the eligibility rule restrains college athletes’ chance to change schools and continue to play sports.

“College sports are changing rapidly, but one thing remains the same: protecting student athletes has to be the top priority,” said Stein. “This rule has been applied inconsistently and hampers college athletes from freely making decisions about where they go to school.”

Stein recently wrote letters to the NCAA complaining after the transfer rule was used to temporarily prevent University of North Carolina football player Devontez Walker and Wake Forest University basketball player Efton Reid from playing this year.

