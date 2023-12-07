Advertise With Us
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was left at a hospital in Texas.(X/@TexasDFPS)
By Amanda Alvarado and TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the family of a girl who was abandoned at a hospital in Dallas on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services posted a photo of the girl on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, with the hope of locating her family.

The girl told authorities that her name is Alejandra. They believe she is 6 years old.

She was dropped off in the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center.

The state’s Baby Moses law does allow parents to legally leave some children at designated safe places, but it only applies to unharmed babies up to 60 days old. Abandoning an older child is a crime that could result in jail time.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the girl or her family’s identity to contact Maria Villegas with the Texas DFPS at 214-901-4649.

