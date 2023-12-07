Advertise With Us
24th Ranked UNC women top UNCG

UNC 81, UNCG 66
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and made 6 of 8 3-pointers, Alyssa Ustby added 13 points, and No. 24 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 81-66 on Wednesday night.

North Carolina opened the game on a 20-4 run - with Ustby scoring seven points during a 14-0 spurt - and UNCG started 1 of 10 from the field. But the Tar Heels made just 6 of 15 in the second quarter as their lead was cut to 36-34 at the break.

North Carolina rebuilt its lead to 15 points, 51-36, midway through the third quarter before UNCG scored 11 of the final 16 points of the frame to get within 61-56. The Spartans made eight of their first 10 3-pointers before missing five straight in the fourth quarter.

Donarski made her sixth 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining and Indya Nivar added another 3 on North Carolina’s next possession to cap the scoring.

North Carolina (6-3) had six players score in double figures. Deja Kelly and Maria Gakdeng each scored 12, and Nivar and Anya Poole added 11 apiece.

Isys Grady scored 17 points and Kennedy Simpson added 15 for UNC Greensboro (6-3). Simpson made all four of her 3-point attempts in the second quarter as UNCG outscored North Carolina 25-14.

UNCG associate head coach Cetera DeGraffenreid and assistant coach Alex Miller returned to face their alma mater.

North Carolina travels to play at No. 17 UConn on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

