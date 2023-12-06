Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week

Heavy rain and storms need to be watched on Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get ready for a cold night! While winds die down, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s when you head out the door Thursday morning. Sunshine takes us into the 50s by the afternoon and wind chill shouldn’t be an issue. Heading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to increase! Highs in the 60s return by Friday with 70s possible through the weekend. It’ll be windy too. Sustained winds on Sunday could go over 20 mph with gusts near or over 40 mph. Warmer temperatures may help fuel strong to severe storms heading into Sunday. Confidence in heavy rain is still high while the timing and severity of the band of rain is still in question. Areas along the coast may stay dry for most of Sunday before storms arrive while other data shows Sunday quiet and delaying storms until Sunday night. Timing will impact how much instability can creep in and how high our severe threat is. 1-2″ of rain is expected for most. Storms move out overnight as colder air moves in. More overnights near or in the 20s look likely next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

